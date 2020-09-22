Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 13:47
Social
Romania reports more than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 1,059 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 114,648 on Tuesday, September 22, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separate from the new cases, 599 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, 21,978 tests were carried out, 8,205 of them on request.

Of the total cases, 92,169 patients have recovered.

Forty-five coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,503 since the start of the pandemic.

One was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 11 in the 60-69 age group, 16 in the 70-79 age group, and ten were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,119 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 496 of them to intensive care units.

By September 22, 2,253,380 tests were carried out at a national level.

Furthermore, 11,090 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 7,566 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 34,393 people were under quarantine at home, while eight were under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 13:47
Social
Romania reports more than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 1,059 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 114,648 on Tuesday, September 22, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separate from the new cases, 599 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, 21,978 tests were carried out, 8,205 of them on request.

Of the total cases, 92,169 patients have recovered.

Forty-five coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,503 since the start of the pandemic.

One was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 11 in the 60-69 age group, 16 in the 70-79 age group, and ten were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,119 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 496 of them to intensive care units.

By September 22, 2,253,380 tests were carried out at a national level.

Furthermore, 11,090 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 7,566 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 34,393 people were under quarantine at home, while eight were under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning