Romania reports more than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Romania recorded 1,059 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 114,648 on Tuesday, September 22, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separate from the new cases, 599 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, 21,978 tests were carried out, 8,205 of them on request.

Of the total cases, 92,169 patients have recovered.

Forty-five coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,503 since the start of the pandemic.

One was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 11 in the 60-69 age group, 16 in the 70-79 age group, and ten were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,119 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 496 of them to intensive care units.

By September 22, 2,253,380 tests were carried out at a national level.

Furthermore, 11,090 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 7,566 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 34,393 people were under quarantine at home, while eight were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

