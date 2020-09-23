Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Social
Romania reports new single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
23 September 2020
Romanian officials reported 1,767 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 116,415 on Wednesday, September 23, according to the official daily report

The previous daily record was reported on September 16, when the Romanian authorities confirmed 1,713 infections in 24 hours. 

More than 2.27 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 24,544 in the last 24 hours.  

Separately from the new cases, 681 patients retested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours.

A total of 93,558 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania so far, according to the same report. 

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,550. A total of 47 deaths were reported between September 22 (10:00) and September 23 (10:00), in the age categories of 20-29 years (2 deaths), 40-49 years (3 deaths), 50-59 years (5 deaths), 60-69 years (10 deaths), and 70-79 years (16 deaths), and 80+ years (11 deaths). Forty-five of the patients had previous medical conditions.    

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 498 on Wednesday, September 23. In total, 7,061 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 8,917 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 6,959 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 23,442 people are under quarantine at home, and 179 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

23 September 2020
Romania considers introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers entering the country, health minister says
23 September 2020
Romania considers introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers entering the country, health minister says
