Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Romania sees new record single-day jump in coronavirus cases
16 September 2020
Romanian officials reported 1,713 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 107,011 on Wednesday, September 16, according to the official daily report

The previous daily record was reported on August 27, when the Romanian authorities confirmed 1,504 infections in 24 hours. 

More than 2.13 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 25,991 in the last 24 hours.   

Separately from the new cases, 714 patients retested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, according to the same report. 

The death toll has risen to 4,285. A total of 49 deaths were reported between September 15 (10:00) and September 16 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (3 deaths), 50-59 years (4 deaths), 60-69 years (16 deaths), and 70-79 years (15 deaths), and 80+ years (11 deaths). All patients had previous medical conditions.    

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 471 on Wednesday, September 16. In total, 6,854 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.  

The same report said that 11,164 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 5,782 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 37,206 people are under quarantine at home, and 8 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)

