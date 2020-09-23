Romania considers introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers entering the country, health minister says

Romania is considering introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests for those coming to the country from abroad, health minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday, September 23. A proposal in this sense is to be made to the National Committee for Emergency Situations and the government.

Asked who will bear the costs of these mandatory tests, the minister said that "the one who returns to the country," Digi24 reported.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban also said earlier this week that a decision would be made this week on replacing the mandatory 14-day insolation period for people coming from high-risk regions abroad with a negative COVID-19 test.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)