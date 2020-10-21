Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Romania's daily COVID-19 cases near 5,000

21 October 2020
Romanian officials reported 4,848 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, October 21 - the highest daily count registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went over 191,000.

Bucharest recorded 650 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday. Next were the counties of Cluj - 343, Mures - 234, Iasi - 231, and Dolj - 201. 

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days reached 3.25 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest. Alba county also passed the threshold of three COVID-19 infections per 1,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, reaching a rate of 3.26 on Wednesday, according to the same report.

More than 2.92 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 37,025 in the last 24 hours.   

Almost 138,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 6,065, with 69 new victims in the last 24 hours.  

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 766 on Wednesday. In total, 10,250 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.   

The same report said that 20,593 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 9,808 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 50,162 people are under quarantine at home, and 51 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Ina Plavans/Dreamstime.com)

