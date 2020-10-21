Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases near 5,000

Romanian officials reported 4,848 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, October 21 - the highest daily count registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went over 191,000.

Bucharest recorded 650 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday. Next were the counties of Cluj - 343, Mures - 234, Iasi - 231, and Dolj - 201.

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days reached 3.25 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest. Alba county also passed the threshold of three COVID-19 infections per 1,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, reaching a rate of 3.26 on Wednesday, according to the same report.

More than 2.92 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 37,025 in the last 24 hours.

Almost 138,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 6,065, with 69 new victims in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 766 on Wednesday. In total, 10,250 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 20,593 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 9,808 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 50,162 people are under quarantine at home, and 51 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Ina Plavans/Dreamstime.com)