Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:43
Social

Coronavirus: 255 localities in Romania are in the red scenario, head of emergency services says

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days passed the threshold of three per 1,000 inhabitants in 255 localities in Romania, which means they entered the “red scenario,” according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. 

The list includes 22 municipalities and 15 cities, among them Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Alba Iulia, Bacau, Resita, Sfantu Gheorghe, Craiova, Miercurea Ciuc, Targu Mures, Zalau, Alexandria, and Ramnicu Valcea, Arafat told local news station Digi24.

The “red scenario” comes with new restrictions, such as making masks mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public venues, the closing of restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, and the closing of schools and switching all students to online learning.

Meanwhile, 615 localities have an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants, among them 44 municipalities and 50 cities.

Raed Arafat stressed that an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections means more patients in intensive care units and increased pressure on hospitals and the health system.

“We hope that the measures that have been taken recently, if observed, will stop this growth, […] but this means that for a while we will have a pressure on the health system because 3,000 - 4,000+ cases a day means a significant number of cases in intensive care units,” Arafat said.

In related news, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, October 20, that it decided to increase the hospitals’ capacity to treat patients infected with the new coronavirus. Thus, the intensive care units of hospitals in Bucharest will get 100 more beds for COVID-19 patients. 

The authorities also plan to increase the number of healthcare workers in the first line of the fight against COVID-19. 

Romania reported 3,400 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 20, bringing the total to 186,254 cases. Bucharest recorded the most cases – 545, and an infection rate of 3.23.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei[email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 21:32
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:43
Social

Coronavirus: 255 localities in Romania are in the red scenario, head of emergency services says

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days passed the threshold of three per 1,000 inhabitants in 255 localities in Romania, which means they entered the “red scenario,” according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. 

The list includes 22 municipalities and 15 cities, among them Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Alba Iulia, Bacau, Resita, Sfantu Gheorghe, Craiova, Miercurea Ciuc, Targu Mures, Zalau, Alexandria, and Ramnicu Valcea, Arafat told local news station Digi24.

The “red scenario” comes with new restrictions, such as making masks mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public venues, the closing of restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, and the closing of schools and switching all students to online learning.

Meanwhile, 615 localities have an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants, among them 44 municipalities and 50 cities.

Raed Arafat stressed that an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections means more patients in intensive care units and increased pressure on hospitals and the health system.

“We hope that the measures that have been taken recently, if observed, will stop this growth, […] but this means that for a while we will have a pressure on the health system because 3,000 - 4,000+ cases a day means a significant number of cases in intensive care units,” Arafat said.

In related news, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, October 20, that it decided to increase the hospitals’ capacity to treat patients infected with the new coronavirus. Thus, the intensive care units of hospitals in Bucharest will get 100 more beds for COVID-19 patients. 

The authorities also plan to increase the number of healthcare workers in the first line of the fight against COVID-19. 

Romania reported 3,400 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 20, bringing the total to 186,254 cases. Bucharest recorded the most cases – 545, and an infection rate of 3.23.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 21:32
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine