Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Romania, death toll surpasses 800
04 May 2020
The Romanian authorities have confirmed 349 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brought the total to more than 13,500, according to the latest official data released on Monday, May 4, at 13:00.

A total of 5,269 confirmed patients were declared cured so far, the same report said. At the same time, the death toll has also risen to 803.

By May 4, more than 199,000 tests were processed nationwide.

Throughout Romania, 12,830 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while some 20,000 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

The number of confirmed cases in Suceava, the Romanian county most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, went up to almost 3,000, according to the same data. Bucharest is second with 1,369 cases of COVID-19, followed by the counties of Arad – 614, Hunedoara – 534, Neamt – 521, Botosani – 517, and Mures – 510.

Outside of the country, 2,384 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,387). Since the start of the pandemic, 95 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 21 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 8 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

