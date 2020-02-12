Romania sees almost 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, high positivity rate

Romania reported 4,916 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 15,701 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 2. This represents a share of positive tests of 31.3%.

In total, more than 484,500 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic. A total of 371,231 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 11,665. 135 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest and 21 counties across the country are in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Three counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, and Olt, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,260 on Wednesday, December 2. In total, 13,529 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 39,652 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,860 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 63,957 people are quarantined at home, and 63 are in institutionalized quarantine.

