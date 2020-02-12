Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 13:54
Social

Romania sees almost 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, high positivity rate

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 4,916 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 15,701 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 2. This represents a share of positive tests of 31.3%.

In total, more than 484,500 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic. A total of 371,231 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 11,665. 135 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest and 21 counties across the country are in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Three counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, and Olt, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,260 on Wednesday, December 2. In total, 13,529 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 39,652 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,860 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 63,957 people are quarantined at home, and 63 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:14
26 November 2020
Social
RO President offers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in public to instill confidence
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 13:54
Social

Romania sees almost 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, high positivity rate

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 4,916 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 15,701 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 2. This represents a share of positive tests of 31.3%.

In total, more than 484,500 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic. A total of 371,231 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 11,665. 135 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest and 21 counties across the country are in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Three counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, and Olt, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,260 on Wednesday, December 2. In total, 13,529 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 39,652 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,860 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 63,957 people are quarantined at home, and 63 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:14
26 November 2020
Social
RO President offers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in public to instill confidence
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate