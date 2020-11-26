Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:14
Social

RO President offers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in public to instill confidence

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis said he would get the Covid-19 vaccine in public to set an example for those who are skeptical of inoculation. He was answering a question on the topic at a press conference on November 25.

Asked if he would get vaccinated in public, he said: “If it is of help, yes, of course, gladly. I don’t have a problem with this. I am for vaccination, if this was an indirect question. I am personally in favor of vaccination.”

The president also explained that the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine could reach Romania at the beginning of next year.

“The European Union has drafted contracts with several companies that have a chance of producing such a vaccine. Depending on the number of available doses, they will reach us. The allocation of a number of doses will be done relative to a country’s population. When the first vaccine arrives, the second, the third, and so on, the first batch, the second, the third, the EU will make sure the allocation is fair. In our case, it is likely that the first batch, which will be mainly used for health workers, arrives at the beginning of next year,” he explained.

A recent survey showed some 30% of Romanians would "certainly" accept getting vaccinated against Covid-19, 36% would accept it only after waiting to see possible side effects, while 25% say they would not accept vaccination at all.

Romania’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign prioritizes health workers, vulnerable groups, staff in key areas

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:14
Social

RO President offers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in public to instill confidence

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis said he would get the Covid-19 vaccine in public to set an example for those who are skeptical of inoculation. He was answering a question on the topic at a press conference on November 25.

Asked if he would get vaccinated in public, he said: “If it is of help, yes, of course, gladly. I don’t have a problem with this. I am for vaccination, if this was an indirect question. I am personally in favor of vaccination.”

The president also explained that the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine could reach Romania at the beginning of next year.

“The European Union has drafted contracts with several companies that have a chance of producing such a vaccine. Depending on the number of available doses, they will reach us. The allocation of a number of doses will be done relative to a country’s population. When the first vaccine arrives, the second, the third, and so on, the first batch, the second, the third, the EU will make sure the allocation is fair. In our case, it is likely that the first batch, which will be mainly used for health workers, arrives at the beginning of next year,” he explained.

A recent survey showed some 30% of Romanians would "certainly" accept getting vaccinated against Covid-19, 36% would accept it only after waiting to see possible side effects, while 25% say they would not accept vaccination at all.

Romania’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign prioritizes health workers, vulnerable groups, staff in key areas

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital