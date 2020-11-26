RO President offers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in public to instill confidence

President Klaus Iohannis said he would get the Covid-19 vaccine in public to set an example for those who are skeptical of inoculation. He was answering a question on the topic at a press conference on November 25.

Asked if he would get vaccinated in public, he said: “If it is of help, yes, of course, gladly. I don’t have a problem with this. I am for vaccination, if this was an indirect question. I am personally in favor of vaccination.”

The president also explained that the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine could reach Romania at the beginning of next year.

“The European Union has drafted contracts with several companies that have a chance of producing such a vaccine. Depending on the number of available doses, they will reach us. The allocation of a number of doses will be done relative to a country’s population. When the first vaccine arrives, the second, the third, and so on, the first batch, the second, the third, the EU will make sure the allocation is fair. In our case, it is likely that the first batch, which will be mainly used for health workers, arrives at the beginning of next year,” he explained.

A recent survey showed some 30% of Romanians would "certainly" accept getting vaccinated against Covid-19, 36% would accept it only after waiting to see possible side effects, while 25% say they would not accept vaccination at all.

Romania’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign prioritizes health workers, vulnerable groups, staff in key areas

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]