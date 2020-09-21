Romania adds 808 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania recorded 808 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 113,589 on Monday, September 21, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Of the total cases, 90,649 patients have recovered.

Separate from the new cases, 232 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-three coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,458 since the start of the pandemic.

One of them was in the 30 to 39 age group, three in the 40 to 49 age group, three in the 50 to 59 group, four in the 60 to 69 group, seven in the 70 to 79 group, and five were older than 80. Twenty-two of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,240 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 464 of them in intensive care units.

By September 21, 2,231,402 tests were carried out at a national level, 6,348 of them in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, 11,228 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,829 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 33,810 people were under quarantine at home, and seven under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

