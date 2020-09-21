Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 13:52
Social
Romania adds 808 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 808 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 113,589 on Monday, September 21, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Of the total cases, 90,649 patients have recovered. 

Separate from the new cases, 232 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-three coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,458 since the start of the pandemic. 

One of them was in the 30 to 39 age group, three in the 40 to 49 age group, three in the 50 to 59 group, four in the 60 to 69 group, seven in the 70 to 79 group, and five were older than 80. Twenty-two of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,240 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 464 of them in intensive care units.

By September 21, 2,231,402 tests were carried out at a national level, 6,348 of them in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, 11,228 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,829 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 33,810 people were under quarantine at home, and seven under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 13:52
Social
Romania adds 808 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 808 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 113,589 on Monday, September 21, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Of the total cases, 90,649 patients have recovered. 

Separate from the new cases, 232 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-three coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,458 since the start of the pandemic. 

One of them was in the 30 to 39 age group, three in the 40 to 49 age group, three in the 50 to 59 group, four in the 60 to 69 group, seven in the 70 to 79 group, and five were older than 80. Twenty-two of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,240 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 464 of them in intensive care units.

By September 21, 2,231,402 tests were carried out at a national level, 6,348 of them in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, 11,228 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,829 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 33,810 people were under quarantine at home, and seven under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning
16 September 2020
OpEd
Comment: How a “dog” and a “plane” could seal Bucharest’s fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Business
Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom