Romania adds close to 6,500 Covid-19 cases, new daily record

Romania recorded 6,481 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. It is the first time that the daily number of cases exceeds the 6,000 threshold. The daily count previously peaked at 5,343 yesterday, October 28.

The new cases were reported out of 36,169 tests carried out over the same interval.

Bucharest reported 1,129 cases, the highest count so far for the capital, while two counties added more than 300 cases each: Cluj (371) and Timiș (372). Six other counties reported more than 200 infections each: Arad (233), Bihor (260), Brașov (209), Dolj (205), Iași (288), Sibiu (260).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 229,040 on Thursday, October 29, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report. Since the start of the pandemic, 163,852 patients have recovered.

An infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants was recorded in Bucharest (3.69) and the counties of Alba (3.8), Cluj (4.3), Harghita (3.32), Sălaj (4.11), and Timiș (3.61).

The death toll rose to 6,764 after 83 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Five of them were in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 18 in the 60-69 age group, 28 in the 70-79 age group, and 26 were older than 80. Eighty-one of them had previous medical conditions.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in the country reached 10,975, with 868 of them admitted to intensive care units.

So far, 3,169,978 tests were carried out at a national level, 36,169 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 27,834 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 10,602 were in institutionalized isolation. Another 52,185 people were under quarantine at home, and 51 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com