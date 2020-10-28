Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania sees record number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in 24 hours

28 October 2020
Romanian officials confirmed 5,343 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily count registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic. Also, 107 deaths were registered in the same period - the highest number recorded so far in the country.

Bucharest reported 744 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, October 28. Meanwhile, two counties saw more than 300 cases, namely Cluj (356) and Timis (318).

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days went over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Cluj, Harghita, Salaj, and Timis, which means that these areas are currently in the red scenario. 

More than 3.13 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 36,815 in the last 24 hours.  

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 222,559 on Wednesday. So far, almost 160,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 6,681. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 861 on Wednesday. In total, almost 11,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.  

The same report said that 27,280 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 9,931 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 50,565 people are under quarantine at home, and 52 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Robert Knescke/Dreamstime.com)

