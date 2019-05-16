Romanian constructor to build Brasov airport terminal

Brasov County Council announced on May 14 the winner of the tender for the construction of the passenger terminal of the Brasov International Airport, the first airport to be developed in Romania since the fall of communism 30 years ago.

The winning company is Constructii Sibiu, which asked for RON 145.27 million (EUR 30.6 mln) to complete the works, Economica.net reported. The other three bidders were Austrian Porr’s local subsidiary, an association of Romanian firms (from Bog’art and UTI groups) and another Romanian constructor based in Cluj-Napoca (Kesz Constructii Romania).

The duration of the contract is 12 months, of which three months of design and nine months of execution. The terminal will have a total surface of 11,780 sqm (basement, ground floor, floor), plus an area of 510 sqm, representing terraces built open and covered outside the built perimeter.

Brasov County Council arranged the financing to complete the airport last year. The runway was built in 2018 and the terminal and the control tower will follow in 2019. The first plane should take off from Brasov in 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)