Bucharest airport ranks among worst in the world for quality of services

Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport ranks 129th out of 132 airports included in a worldwide ranking of the best airports in terms of punctuality, customer service and quality of retail spaces. Last year, Bucharest's main airport was 116th out of 141, in the same ranking, which was compiled by AirHelp.

This year, the Henri Coanda International Airport got 6 points for punctuality, 6.1 for service quality, and 6 for the quality of retail services, resulting in a total score of 6.03, according to AirHelp. The three airports performing weaker than Otopeni are Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands, Kuwait Airport in Kuwait and Lisbon Airport in Portugal, all of them dragged down by punctuality while performing better than Otopeni in each of the other two segments.

The world's top airport in this year's ranking is Qatar's Hamad International Airport, with a score of 8.39, followed by the airports in Tokyo and Athens.

AirHelp also compiled a ranking of the best airlines, where Romanian flag carrier Tarom is 55th out of 72 international operators, down from 49th last year. Tarom obtained 8 points for service quality (among the highest scores in this segment), 7.3 for punctuality, and only 3.9 for processing claims from passengers (one of the lowest scores in this chapter). Tarom thus had an average score of 6.43 almost 2 points lower than first place holder Qatar Airways (8.23).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)