RO construction sector growth stays strong at 26% in Q4

The construction works index in Romania surged by 26.4% in the fourth quarter of year compared to the same quarter of 2018, amid record 74% surge in the volume of works delivered in the non-residential segment that stands for offices, retail as well as logistics and industrial spaces.

The works in the residential buildings segment increased by 13.6% year-on-year, the weakest performance in the year, while the works in the civil engineering segment eased to 9.7% year-on-year as the new Liberal Government acted to keep the public deficit within reasonable limits.

The annual growth rate indeed eased from 36% in Q3 and 31% in Q2, but the volume of construction works reported in the last quarter of the year is seasonally the biggest meaning that the overall contribution to last year’s growth of the constructions sector has been considerable as well.

In 2019, the volume of construction works advanced by 27.6% after the steady negative performance (-4% to -6%) over the previous three years.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

