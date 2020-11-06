Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 08:07
Real Estate
Constructions push net investments in Romania up 5% in Q1
11 June 2020
The volume of net investments in Romania’s economy increased by 5%, in real terms, in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period of 2019, the statistics office INS announced.

In absolute terms, net investments rose to RON 18.4 billion (EUR 3.84 bln).

The investments in new buildings surged by 20%, and their share in the total went up to 53.4% from 46.4% last year.

The investments in productive equipment advanced by 8.8% and remained at roughly one-third of the whole amount.

The “other investments” plunged by 37.3% year-on-year and accounted for 11.8% of the total, from 19.3% last year.

The construction sector generated one-third of the net investments (33.5%) in Q1. This shows that construction companies anticipate further expansion of their activity and are investing in mainly productive equipment.

The industry sector was responsible for more than a quarter (28.1%) of the total investments in the local economy. Trade and services also contributed with almost a quarter (24.2%).

