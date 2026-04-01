Romanian seaside to host international yachting competitions this May

The Romanian seaside will host two international yachting competitions this May, namely the Constanța Stage of the EurILCA Europa Cup 2026 and the Optimist International Regatta, Romanian Yachting Federation (RYF) announced.

The EurILCA Europa Cup 2026 is meant for athletes aged 14 and older, while the International Optimist Regatta is for children aged 6 to 14.

The competitions will bring together sailor athletes from clubs across the country, alongside participants from Serbia, Austria, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine. In total, more than 40 athletes will line up at the start across the two competitions.

The race route can be viewed in its entirety from the promenade along the tourist port in Constanța.

In addition, an interactive activity for children will be available. At an Optimist class sailing simulator, kids can learn, under the guidance of instructors, how to maneuver a small boat.

Among the athletes who will be competing at the events are Ebru Bolat, Romania’s first representative in Olympic sailing events, as well as Sara Patache, a Balkan champion in ILCA 4, and Ana Maria Hurmuzache, ILCA 6 vice-champion and ranked 17th at the 2025 European Championships.

(Photo: Romanian Yachting Federation)

simona@romania-insider.com