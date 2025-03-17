Iconic Constanța Casino to be handed over to City Hall after extensive restoration

The famous Constanța Casino on the Romanian Black Sea coast has been fully restored and will be officially handed over to the Constanța City Hall in the coming days, the Ministry of Development has announced. The final inspection for the completion of the restoration work is scheduled for March 20, marking the last step before the historic landmark is returned to the city.

"This iconic building has undergone an extensive restoration process, involving complex interventions from structural reinforcements to architectural and artistic elements. The foundation consolidation, complete reconstruction of the façades and decorations, restoration of stained glass windows, mosaics, and metal components are just a few of the works that have restored the casino's former splendor," the ministry said.

Inaugurated in 1910 and designed by Swiss architect Daniel Renard in the lavish Art Nouveau style, the casino has long been a symbol of the Romanian seaside. However, after years of neglect and multiple failed restoration attempts, it fell into severe disrepair. Efforts to secure funding and find suitable contractors began in 2012, but bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of qualified bidders delayed progress until December 2019, when a consortium of Romanian construction firms won the contract to carry out the restoration.

The extensive renovation process included structural reinforcements, a full reconstruction of the façade, restoration of stained glass windows and mosaics, and repairs to decorative metal elements. The exterior surroundings were also refurbished, including the terrace platform, utility networks, and the protective sea wall.

The investment managed by Romania's National Investment Company (CNI) exceeded RON 171 million, funded by the state budget, according to News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltării)