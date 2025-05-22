Culture

Famous Constanța Casino on Romanian Black Sea coast opens for visitors after renovations

22 May 2025

Romania’s famous Constanța Casino has reopened for visitors after renovation work that lasted five years and cost RON 200 million (EUR 39.5 million). The landmark building is already open and can be visited for free until Sunday, May 25, with a reservation, as part of the city’s celebrations.

The first visitors were met with a performance by the Madrigal Choir. Many noted the building’s beauty and said that the 5-year wait was worth it. 

“It rarely happens in a person’s life to take part in a historic event of such magnitude. Madrigal is honored and happy, first and foremost, to have been present today, on this very important day,” said Emil Pantelimon, manager of the “Madrigal - Marin Constantin” Choir, as quoted by Digi24.

The rehabilitation of the historic building began in 2020 and was supposed to be completed in 2022, but the workers discovered the need for extensive structural works. This prolonged the rehabilitation project beyond the initial deadline.

“Five years. Work was done every single day. A very difficult project, very complex, and as a result of this work the building has become a jewel,” said Gabriel Puchiu, head of the rehabilitation works.

Inaugurated in 1910 and designed by Swiss architect Daniel Renard in the lavish Art Nouveau style, the casino has long been a symbol of the Romanian seaside. Back then, the rich and powerful in Romania and the Balkans would frequent its rooms. The building served as a hospital during the World Wars, and then fell into disrepair. Funds for renovation were secured only in 2019.

Starting next week, local authorities will charge an entrance fee, the value of which will be determined by the Local Council. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Constanta & Casinoul Comunal on Facebook)

