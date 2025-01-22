Renovation of Romania’s famous Constanța Casino in final stages

The renovation and rehabilitation work on Romania's famous Constanța Casino is in its final stages, and the historic building may already host its first major event in March. The Casino is set to officially open to the public in the spring.

Set for 2022, the official opening was delayed due to unforeseen problems, doubling the execution time. The rehabilitation of the casino lasted five years and cost over RON 200 million (EUR 40 million), vastly exceeding the RON 94 million (EUR 18.8 million) initially allocated.

Now, only the consolidation of the exterior terrace remains to be done, according to Digi24.

“The casino will not just be a simple museum but will have multiple functionalities, including cultural events and various other events that cannot currently take place in the city of Constanța. The casino could open its doors to the public in March when it is expected to host an international wine presentation competition,” said Ionuț Rusu, deputy mayor of Constanța.

Locals are eager to see the Casino and visit its famous interior, and local tour guides expect it to host events such as concerts, exhibitions, book launches and more.

Built at the initiative of Romania’s first king, Carol I, and inaugurated in 1910, the Casino illustrates the Belle Epoque era. Back then, the rich and powerful in Romania and the Balkans would frequent its rooms. Afterwards, it was briefly used as a war hospital in WW1, and transformed into a hospital during the Second World War.

The communist regime used it as an administrative building, and the last major restoration was done in 1988.

(Photo source: Casinoul Comunal on Facebook)