Conservation Carpathia receives Germany’s Order of Merit for environmental work in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

The Conservation Carpathia Foundation has been awarded the Order of Merit of Germany for its long-term conservation work in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains. Its executive directors, Barbara and Christoph Promberger, received the distinction from president Frank-Walter Steinmeier during an official ceremony held on December 1 at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin.

The ceremony honored 20 individuals whose work has had a significant impact across Europe, including projects focused on communities, intercultural dialogue, and environmental protection.

The foundation said its project to create the Făgăraș Mountains National Park, one of the largest efforts to restore and protect mountain ecosystems in Europe, was the basis for this distinction.

“Barbara and Christoph Promberger stand out for their exceptional contribution to the conservation of Romania’s forests and the unique biodiversity of the region. Through the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, they have purchased forests to protect them, work closely with local communities to create the Făgăraș Mountains National Park, and lay the groundwork for sustainable development at the regional level. More than 4.5 million seedlings have been planted thanks to the foundation’s work, and its social projects for local residents demonstrate the economic potential of responsibly managed forests,” reads the official motivation.

“The foundation plays an important role in monitoring and conserving bear, wolf, and lynx populations in the Carpathians, and by reintroducing other species, it brings the region closer to a fully restored fauna. At the same time, the couple strengthens cooperation between Romania and Germany, particularly with the Bavarian Forest National Park, facilitating the exchange of expertise among specialists.”

In a joint statement, Barbara and Christoph Promberger said they were honored to receive the award, calling it recognition not only of their work but also of all those involved in protecting the Făgăraș Mountains. They added that the distinction also reinforces international cooperation between Romania and Germany in conservation.

The Order of Merit, established in 1951 by president Theodor Heuss, is Germany’s highest civilian honor and acknowledges outstanding contributions to society, culture, science, the environment, and European cooperation. Previous Romanian recipients include Elie Wiesel, Andrei Pleșu, Mircea Eliade, George Emil Palade, and Ana Blandiana.

(Photo source: Facebook/Conservation Carpathia)