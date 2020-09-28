Profile picture for user sfodor
Eco
Competition in RO seeks projects on climate transition, sustainable cities
28 September 2020
The Embassy of France and the French Institute have opened a competition for NGOs working to promote climate transition and sustainable cities in accordance with the UN sustainable development goals and the EU’s climate strategy.

It aims to highlight initiatives that encourage a change in mentalities and the awareness, among both citizens and authorities, of the topics related to climate transition and sustainable cities in the areas of urban transport, urbanism, public services, waste management, patrimony, or urban agriculture.

The competition targets NGOs in Romania that work with French partners and French associations working with local NGOs. The selected associations can receive funding of up to EUR 5,000 to implement their proposed projects.

“The Covid-19 pandemic highlights the vulnerabilities of cities and forces us to reevaluate the urban development projects. In this context, we need to adopt measures to adapt to climate change, especially in cities,” according to a press release presenting the competition.

Projects can be submitted until October 16. Further details here.

