Concelex wins contract to restore and seismic-retrofit landmark Dacia România Palace in central Bucharest

Romanian construction company Concelex has been awarded a contract worth over RON 88 million to carry out seismic strengthening and modernization works on the historic Dacia România Palace in central Bucharest. The project targets one of the capital’s most prominent heritage buildings, currently classified as being at seismic risk.

The building, listed in Romania’s Register of Historic Monuments and managed by the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk (AMCCRS), will undergo structural consolidation, façade restoration, and energy efficiency upgrades as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation plan.

The works will include strengthening structural walls, foundations, and floor slabs, alongside restoring decorative architectural elements and upgrading building systems. Additional measures will focus on improving energy performance, including modernized windows, heating and ventilation systems, as well as updated fire safety and security infrastructure.

“By means of complex structural interventions, carried out with care for the elements that define the building’s identity, we aim to bring back into public use a landmark building for the city’s history and for the Lipscani area,” said Răzvan Munteanu, Executive Director, AMCCRS.

The Dacia România Palace (Pinacoteca Palace) is located in the historic Lipscani area, near the National Bank of Romania.

“The dense urban setting and the building’s specific characteristics require careful site planning and precise coordination across disciplines,” stated, in turn, Cătălin Vișan, Deputy General Manager, Concelex.

Built in the late 1800s as the headquarters of the Dacia România Insurance Company, the Pinacoteca Palace has served over time as a banking building, the home of the Conservatory of Music and Dramatic Art, a restaurant, and a footwear and leather goods store. In recent years, it has been part of the Art Section of the Bucharest Municipality Museum, housing Romanian and European paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and graphic works.

The works are expected to be completed over a 36-month period, after which the building is set to return to the city’s cultural circuit.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeulbucurestiului.ro)