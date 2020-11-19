US BPO group Computer Generated Solutions hires 500 more in Romania

The US outsourcing company Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), one of the leaders of the local business process outsourcing (BPO) market, has increased its team in Romania with 500 new employees this year.

The most recruitments took place in the Brasov and Bucharest centers, followed by Galati, Sibiu, and Targu Jiu.

"This year, we concluded a series of contracts with new clients, or we extended the projects with the already existing ones, which translated into a substantial employment volume," said Vladimir Sterescu, Country Manager CGS Romania.

He added that the company maintained its recruitment pace despite the pandemic.

"The recruitment process has shifted from a face-to-face to a remote approach, in line with the new safety rules dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the recruitment process has become a bit longer than last year, as the candidate has several steps to go through. However, the main advantage is that we have the chance to communicate more with each of them and, thus, to find the right people," Sterescu explained.

At this moment, about 70% of CGS Romania's employees work from home, including new colleagues who joined the team in 2020.

The company has invested in a remote network for the entire company to allow its employees to work safely from home.

Next year, CGS Romania expects a similar increase in its number of employees as this year.

