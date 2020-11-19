Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:21
Business

US BPO group Computer Generated Solutions hires 500 more in Romania

19 November 2020
The US outsourcing company Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), one of the leaders of the local business process outsourcing (BPO) market, has increased its team in Romania with 500 new employees this year.

The most recruitments took place in the Brasov and Bucharest centers, followed by Galati, Sibiu, and Targu Jiu.

"This year, we concluded a series of contracts with new clients, or we extended the projects with the already existing ones, which translated into a substantial employment volume," said Vladimir Sterescu, Country Manager CGS Romania.

He added that the company maintained its recruitment pace despite the pandemic.

"The recruitment process has shifted from a face-to-face to a remote approach, in line with the new safety rules dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the recruitment process has become a bit longer than last year, as the candidate has several steps to go through. However, the main advantage is that we have the chance to communicate more with each of them and, thus, to find the right people," Sterescu explained.

At this moment, about 70% of CGS Romania's employees work from home, including new colleagues who joined the team in 2020.

The company has invested in a remote network for the entire company to allow its employees to work safely from home.

Next year, CGS Romania expects a similar increase in its number of employees as this year.

(Photo: Dreamstime.com)

