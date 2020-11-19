Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:18
Business

Cognizant’s Romanian division hires 400 more engineers this year

19 November 2020
Cluj-Napoca based software developer Cognizant Softvision, founded by local entrepreneur Laurentiu Russo in 1994 and bought by the US group Cognizant in 2018, has reached 2,000 employees after it hired 400 software engineers this year and opened new studios in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iasi, and Baia Mare.

"Reaching 2,000 employees is an important milestone and a strong indicator of our commitment to growth in Romania, especially in a year in which we have all faced the COVID-19 situation," said Mihai Constandis, Country Manager, Head of Eastern Europe Studios, Cognizant Softvision.

Cognizant Softvision Romania has expanded its business with over 40 new customers in the last ten months, in areas such as financial services, healthcare, education, and consumer goods industries, as companies are looking to improve their digital offering, especially following COVID-19.

Cognizant Softvision's global clients include Groupon, Macy's, and Mozilla.

Simona Fodor
Simona Fodor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 13:01
29 October 2020
Romanian software company opens office in India
