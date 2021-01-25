Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:04
Business

Romanian companies apply for EUR 1.15 bln investment grants

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 9,400 Romanian companies have applied for investment grants with an aggregated value of RON 5.6 billion (EUR 1.15 bln) under the third measure of the Government's EUR 1.5 bln economic support package, the Economy Ministry announced.

The amount is twice the budget the Government set for this measure last year.

The application period for investment grants ends at the end of this week (January 29), after which the applications will be evaluated and ranked based on their score. Thus, not all applicants will get the financing.

The allocation of investment grants is different from the other two measures - microgrants and working capital grants - where the distribution was on the first-come-first-served principle. In the end, the Government increased the funds for these two measures to cover all the requests.

For the EUR 2,000 micro-grants (measure 1), local microenterprises sent 29,250 requests totaling RON 283 mln, of which 16,504 firms have already received the grants - RON 160 mln. For measure 2 - working capital grants, 22,226 applications were submitted with a total value of over RON 5.246 bln, of which 12,887 have been processed. So far, some 2,774 companies have received working capital grants worth RON 967 mln.

The Economy Ministry must first complete the evaluation of applications for working capital grants before starting to evaluate those for investment grants.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 07:59
19 January 2021
Business
RO EU funds, economy ministers say EUR 0.5 bln investment grants “unblocked”
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:04
Business

Romanian companies apply for EUR 1.15 bln investment grants

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 9,400 Romanian companies have applied for investment grants with an aggregated value of RON 5.6 billion (EUR 1.15 bln) under the third measure of the Government's EUR 1.5 bln economic support package, the Economy Ministry announced.

The amount is twice the budget the Government set for this measure last year.

The application period for investment grants ends at the end of this week (January 29), after which the applications will be evaluated and ranked based on their score. Thus, not all applicants will get the financing.

The allocation of investment grants is different from the other two measures - microgrants and working capital grants - where the distribution was on the first-come-first-served principle. In the end, the Government increased the funds for these two measures to cover all the requests.

For the EUR 2,000 micro-grants (measure 1), local microenterprises sent 29,250 requests totaling RON 283 mln, of which 16,504 firms have already received the grants - RON 160 mln. For measure 2 - working capital grants, 22,226 applications were submitted with a total value of over RON 5.246 bln, of which 12,887 have been processed. So far, some 2,774 companies have received working capital grants worth RON 967 mln.

The Economy Ministry must first complete the evaluation of applications for working capital grants before starting to evaluate those for investment grants.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 07:59
19 January 2021
Business
RO EU funds, economy ministers say EUR 0.5 bln investment grants “unblocked”
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market