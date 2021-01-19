Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

RO EU funds, economy ministers say EUR 0.5 bln investment grants “unblocked”

19 January 2021
The Romanian ministers of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea, and economy, Claudiu Nasui, announced that all the three measures of the EUR 1.5 billion grants program for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were unblocked after talks with European Commission representatives on January 15, News.ro reported.

In particular, the Romanian Government and the EC have identified resources for EUR 500 million worth of investment grants to be distributed to local SMEs, they said.

Previously, both ministers - representatives of the reformist block USR-PLUS - mentioned that the three measures launched by the senior ruling party - PNL - last year needed further endorsement from the European Commission.

In the week of January 22-26, the Government will get the approval for the measures, the two ministers said in a statement on Monday, January 18.

"The change of the legislative framework during the procedures, the unclear sources of financing, the lack of dialogue between the ministries and with the European Commission affected the stability of these schemes operated by the Romanian state. We have overcome these problems through work and dialogue. Respecting the promises made by the Romanian state to entrepreneurs is a crucial point in creating a relationship of trust between the state and the business environment because predictability plays an essential role in determining the smooth running of any business," said the two ministers.

Last year, the former Liberal Government announced it would distribute EUR 1 bln worth of grants to local SMEs to help them withstand the coronavirus crisis, with most of the money coming from EU funds.

The European Commission approved the scheme. However, at the end of 2020, the Government increased the program's budget to EUR 1.5 bln, to meet the high demand for working capital grants (one of the three measures), which called for another EC approval.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

