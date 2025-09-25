Mission commander to decide on downing intruding military drones, Romanian defense minister says

The Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) has approved new procedures allowing mission commanders to order the downing of drones and military aircraft that violate Romania’s airspace, in line with NATO protocols, defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu said, as quoted by Biziday.ro.

Speaking after the council meeting on Thursday, September 25, Moșteanu stated that the chain of command for drones and hostile military aircraft lies with the mission commander, who must act gradually and in compliance with NATO’s rules of engagement. He stressed that a shoot-down would be considered a last resort.

In the case of unidentified civilian aircraft or drones, however, the authority to order their destruction remains with the defense minister, as established after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

The Romanian authorities will also update the list of critical objectives to be protected against aerial threats, with temporary additions possible depending on context, such as venues hosting state visits, the CSAT also decided.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions following a series of Russian provocations in NATO airspace. Earlier this month, a Russian drone entered Romania’s territory near Chilia Veche in Tulcea County, about 20 kilometers from the border.

Meanwhile, Poland recently shot down Russian drones for the first time, while Estonia reported incursions by three MiG-31 jets and low-altitude flights by Russian aircraft over a Polish oil platform in the Baltic Sea.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Miruna Turbatu)