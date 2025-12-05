Colliers report: Romania exceeds 5 million sqm of modern retail space

Romania’s modern retail market has surpassed 5 million square metres of leasable space for the first time, following the delivery of roughly 190,000 sqm in 2025, according to new data released by Colliers. Despite the milestone, consultants noted that Romania still trails regional peers in retail space per capita, signalling strong potential for further development.

Moreover, the stock continues to be heavily concentrated in Bucharest and five other major counties, which together account for almost half of the national total.

“Achieving the 5-million-square-metre mark is an important milestone in the gradual maturation of Romania’s retail market, even though there is still considerable room for growth. At this level, we are talking about roughly 260 square metres per 1,000 inhabitants, compared with more than 400 square metres in countries such as Poland or the Czech Republic,” said Simina Niculiță, Director | Partner | Retail Agency at Colliers.

“At the same time, Romanians already consume more than their neighbours in Central and Eastern Europe and, in many cases, spend more in nominal terms. Salaries in Bucharest have already surpassed those in Budapest and are approaching levels seen in Warsaw,” she added.

This year, the average Romanian spent nearly EUR 800 on clothing and footwear, according to Oxford Economics - 25% more than a consumer in Poland and almost twice as much as one in Hungary. Niculiță attributed this to cultural preferences: “Romanians place significant importance on the image they project externally and are willing to pay to maintain it.”

In 2025, the market recorded around 190,000 sqm of newly delivered retail space, according to preliminary data.

The expansion was driven by several major projects, including the nearly 60,000 sqm extension of Mall Moldova in Iași, the reopening of Agora Arad after almost a decade, and further enlargements at Iulius Mall Suceava and Coresi Shopping Resort Brașov. Colliers also incorporated more than 150,000 square metres of refurbished older schemes into the national stock after international tenants renewed their presence.

The market remains highly concentrated, the same source said. Bucharest and surrounding areas account for nearly 1.3 million sqm, while five counties - Timiș, Iași, Bihor, Argeș, and Cluj - collectively add more than 1.1 million sqm. Together, these regions represent roughly half of Romania’s modern retail footprint.

“Even though these are among the country’s most populated counties with strong local economies, developers have noticed a shortage of modern retail space in many other areas. Smaller towns can also support compact retail parks, as recent years have shown. Looking ahead, however, we are seeing renewed interest in large-scale projects - either extensive retail parks or very large shopping centres - which will likely maintain the gap between well-represented counties and those with less developed retail offerings,” stated Simina Niculiță.

Colliers estimated that around 250,000 sqm of new retail space could be delivered in 2026. Among the largest announced projects are M Park Galați, a 30,000 sqm development by UK-based fund M Core, and a 25,000 sqm extension of Palas Mall Iași, owned by Iulius Group.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)