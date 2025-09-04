Western Romania: Agora Mall reopens in Arad after major modernization

Agora Mall, one of the first modern shopping centers in Romania’s western city of Arad, has reopened after an extensive modernization designed to restore its position in the local retail market. The project, completed in August, was supported by Colliers Romania, which coordinated the leasing strategy and attracted new tenants.

The 36,000 sqm mall, originally built in 2008–2009 by GTC, had lost traffic and tenants over the years as new competitors emerged. Its new owner, AMEA Construction, repositioned the property with a fresh mix of retail and leisure brands aimed at revitalizing footfall, according to the press release.

The reopened shopping center features SENIC Gross & Market, opening its first store in Arad on 4,200 sqm, and Fantastic Jungle, a 2,000 sqm family entertainment area.

Other additions include Happy Cinema with new technology standards, alongside retailers such as DeFacto, Panço, CCC, Worldbox, KIK, Sinsay, TEDi, Pepco, Numero Uno, XTep, and 18Gym. Notably, Action, a major European non-food discounter, will open its first Romanian store here.

“Agora Mall was almost empty, with low traffic and no clear positioning. Our goal was to transform it into a lively, community-focused destination,” said Serkan Ileri, Chairman of the Board at Agora Arad.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said its retail team has provided consultancy to the developer of Agora Mall Arad, securing approximately 7,300 sqm of retail space for a diverse mix of brands.

(Photo source: Colliers Romania)