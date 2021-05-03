Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 08:34
Real Estate

Colliers: Romania’s real estate market may see a dip in 2021

05 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of investments in Romanian commercial real estate assets may see a dip in 2021, as some buyers may remain on the sidelines amid a lack of clarity about the future revenue stream, according to the 2021 annual report released by real estate consultancy firm Colliers.

The firm's consultants foresee a total volume for commercial real estate transactions of over EUR 0.5 billion (down from EUR 0.9 bln in 2020).

They also see room for a slight decrease in yields by the end of the year for prime office and prime industrial if the economy, political and monetary system are satisfactory.

Given the nature of the investment market and the fact that some deals can take years to close, it is likely that 2021 will look a bit worse, although activity will continue, Colliers concludes.

For comparison, Romania started 2020 with some EUR 500 mln worth of big deals in the due diligence phase, while for 2021, the volume is at around EUR 150 mln.

This is among the first warnings openly voiced in the real estate market, amid many forecasts assuming either close return to pre-crisis status or post-crisis patterns (such as more space per employee) that would increase demand. Faced with non-essential retailers shifting to online and companies keeping their employees at home while subletting their offices, the projections have turned more realistic.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 08:34
Real Estate

Colliers: Romania’s real estate market may see a dip in 2021

05 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of investments in Romanian commercial real estate assets may see a dip in 2021, as some buyers may remain on the sidelines amid a lack of clarity about the future revenue stream, according to the 2021 annual report released by real estate consultancy firm Colliers.

The firm's consultants foresee a total volume for commercial real estate transactions of over EUR 0.5 billion (down from EUR 0.9 bln in 2020).

They also see room for a slight decrease in yields by the end of the year for prime office and prime industrial if the economy, political and monetary system are satisfactory.

Given the nature of the investment market and the fact that some deals can take years to close, it is likely that 2021 will look a bit worse, although activity will continue, Colliers concludes.

For comparison, Romania started 2020 with some EUR 500 mln worth of big deals in the due diligence phase, while for 2021, the volume is at around EUR 150 mln.

This is among the first warnings openly voiced in the real estate market, amid many forecasts assuming either close return to pre-crisis status or post-crisis patterns (such as more space per employee) that would increase demand. Faced with non-essential retailers shifting to online and companies keeping their employees at home while subletting their offices, the projections have turned more realistic.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks
02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices