Cold water cooling system installed in Bucharest’s District 6

District 6 City Hall recently announced that it has installed a cooling system that sprays cold water to help Bucharest residents cope with the Code Red heat wave.

The system is the first of its kind in Bucharest. Nine more will be installed in locations with high traffic in the district.

"Another nine such systems will be installed in the coming period on the main streets in the district. They will operate throughout the summer, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM," according to a post by district mayor Ciprian Ciucu on Facebook.

Local officials say that the system was not purchased but was made by the workers of the Equipment Service within ADPDU District 6. It consists of a metal frame with a height of 3 meters, a length of 3 meters, and a width of 2.5 meters equipped with hoses through which water circulates. The seven nozzles spray water in the form of fine particles, creating a cooling mist.

Meteorologists predict that the heatwave currently affecting Romania will break 80-year records. Dozens of people across Romania fainted due to the heat, and 1,400 people called emergency services in Bucharest alone, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Ciprian Ciucu on Facebook)