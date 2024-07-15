Update: On Monday morning, the National Meteorological Administration extended the Red Code for extreme heat until Wednesday, July 17. The new alert covers most of Romania, except for the northern counties, with maximum temperatures expected to go up to 42 degrees Celsius again on July 17.

Initial story: The Red Code issued in Romania this past weekend was prolonged for two more days, July 15 and 16. Meteorologists forecast highs of up to 42 degrees Celsius in the regions covered by the warning and increased thermal discomfort.

"We expect temperatures of 37-42 degrees Celsius at the start of the week," Elena Mateescu, director of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), told Digi24.

ANM initially issued a Red Code warning for extreme heat valid for July 13-14 in the regions of Crișana, Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, and Moldova, including Bucharest. The heatwave code red has been extended until Tuesday in most of the country.

Moreover, the situation may not change soon.

"The lingering heat wave will also be active Wednesday, the middle of the week, when we are still expecting temperatures of 35-42 degrees. As of Thursday, there will be values ​​of 35-40 degrees Celsius in the southern half," according to the meteorologist.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)