Business

Coca-Cola HBC Romania buys 50% in B2B distribution company founded by Heineken

15 April 2021
Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the biggest soft drinks producer on the local market, has bought a 50% stake in the Stockday e-commerce platform developed by beer producer Heineken Romania.

Stockday is an online business-2-business platform that will ensure the distribution of products from the portfolios of both companies in Bucharest and other counties.

Local law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii provided legal assistance to Coca-Cola HBC Romania in the transaction.

The deal’s value was not disclosed.

Coca-Cola HBC Romania had a turnover of RON 2.76 bln (EUR 566 mln) in 2019 while Heineken Romania had sales of RON 1.23 bln (EUR 252 mln) the same year, according to the latest available data.

(Photo: Wellesenterprises | Dreamstime.com)

Business

Coca-Cola HBC Romania buys 50% in B2B distribution company founded by Heineken

15 April 2021
Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the biggest soft drinks producer on the local market, has bought a 50% stake in the Stockday e-commerce platform developed by beer producer Heineken Romania.

Stockday is an online business-2-business platform that will ensure the distribution of products from the portfolios of both companies in Bucharest and other counties.

Local law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii provided legal assistance to Coca-Cola HBC Romania in the transaction.

The deal’s value was not disclosed.

Coca-Cola HBC Romania had a turnover of RON 2.76 bln (EUR 566 mln) in 2019 while Heineken Romania had sales of RON 1.23 bln (EUR 252 mln) the same year, according to the latest available data.

(Photo: Wellesenterprises | Dreamstime.com)

