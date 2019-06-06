Ro Insider
Council claims former Romanian president Băsescu collaborated with the communist secret police while a student
06 June 2019
CNSAS, the Romanian institution in charge with studying the archives of the former communist secret police (Securitate), claims in documents sent to court that former Romanian president Traian Băsescu started collaborating with the Securitate while he was a student, G4media.ro reported.

At the time, he was a first-year student at the Navy Institute, in 1971.

Throughout his collaboration with the secret police, he provided information related to activities that were against the communist regime, on people’s plans to leave the country or their relationships with foreign citizens, CNSAS shows in the case, according to documents seen by G4media.ro.

The former president allegedly went by the name of Petrov, something that CNSAS argues is proven by the fact that the number of his personal Securitate file is found on written notes identified in two other cases of people pursued by Securitate, G4media.ro reported.

In May, CNSAS opened a court action to establish if Băsescu collaborated with the communist secret police. The CNSAS court action is based on several documents in the archives of the Romanian Secret Service (SRI) and the archives of the National Defense Ministry (MApN).

The former president maintained that he didn’t collaborate with the Securitate or supply information to it. CNSAS verified Băsescu’s background five times before, in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013.

(Photo: Traian Băsescu Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Normal
