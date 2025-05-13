Romanian media watchdog reacts after far-right presidential hopeful posts controversial video targeting journalists

George Simion, the presidential candidate of the far-right party AUR, is facing criticism after publishing a video in which he is aggressive with journalists and accuses them of political bias. The footage, which the journalists say was filmed without their knowledge, was released on Facebook just as Simion skipped a televised debate hosted by Digi24 on Monday evening, May 12, that was only attended by the independent candidate, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan.

In an official reaction, the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) expressed concern over what it called a serious "deviation in public discourse," including "threats and direct attacks" against journalists and the "unauthorized release of a manipulated recording."

In the video, recorded during a meeting at George Simion's parliamentary office, the candidate lashes out at reporters from the network, accusing them of staging a media ambush.

"You want to bring me to Digi24 to humiliate me and boost your ratings while pretending this is fair journalism. You should be ashamed," Simion says, as quoted by News.ro.

He goes on to label them "media assassins" and claims the press is acting against the will of the Romanian people.

He says, "When you are biased, as a newsroom, and have clearly positioned yourselves against the will of the Romanian people by canceling the elections, do you still believe you are journalists?"

Digi24 journalists later stated that the meeting had been scheduled with George Simion's campaign staff to finalize details for the debate. Instead, they were met directly by the candidate. One of the reporters said they had not been informed that Simion himself would be present or that they were being filmed.

In an official statement, the media watchdog CNA expressed "deep concern over recent deviations in public discourse, manifested through threats and direct attacks against journalists and the journalistic profession, including the publication of a manipulated recording of a conversation not intended for public broadcast."

"The intimidation of journalists, labeling them as 'media assassins,' and using degrading language contradict democratic values and European standards on press freedom," the CNA said. The Council warned that such behavior undermines public trust in the media and stressed that freedom of expression does not include the right to defame or manipulate.

The CNA also called for responsible conduct from all public figures during the electoral campaign and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting journalistic integrity and democratic principles in Romania.

The editor-in-chief of news channel Digi24, Marius Tian, said the station had filed a complaint with the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) against candidate George Simion. "Tomorrow, we will file a complaint with the Central Electoral Bureau, and we are also considering initiating legal actions," he added, quoted by Europa Libera Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)