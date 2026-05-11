Cluj-Napoca’s TIFF 2026 reveals line-ups for Official Competition and What’s Up, Doc? sections

Twenty-two films and documentaries from around the world directed by first- and second-time directors will compete for the top prizes during the 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival, taking place in Cluj-Napoca from June 12 to 21, 2026.

Twelve films will vie for the coveted Transilvania Trophy and other accolades in the Official Competition, while ten works will compete for the top prize in the What's Up, Doc? Section.

“This year’s lineup is a mix as polarising as the world it comes from. Stark black-and-white minimalism and an overdose of blood and psychedelic colour. True stories and the wildest fabrications. Genre films flirted with, or genre films thrown into an orgiastic blender,” said TIFF artistic director Mihai Chirilov.

The Official Competition Films:

Feels Like Home (dir. Gábor Holtai, Hungary) - a claustrophobic debut in which family functions as the amniotic fluid required to force a human being into existence;

(dir. Gábor Holtai, Hungary) - a claustrophobic debut in which family functions as the amniotic fluid required to force a human being into existence; My Father's Shadow (dir. Akinola Davies jr, UK) – the film operates as a dream-memory of a political turning point and how it echoes through one family across generations;

(dir. Akinola Davies jr, UK) – the film operates as a dream-memory of a political turning point and how it echoes through one family across generations; Butterfly (dir. Itonje Søimer Guttormsen, Norway) – the story tracks two sisters working through the long shadow of a guru mother, with self-knowledge serving as the film’s uneasy currency;

(dir. Itonje Søimer Guttormsen, Norway) – the story tracks two sisters working through the long shadow of a guru mother, with self-knowledge serving as the film’s uneasy currency; Sicko (dir. Aitore Zholdaskali, Kazakhstan) - a cynical, hard-boiled debut from the Kazakh director, already a box-office hit in his home country;

(dir. Aitore Zholdaskali, Kazakhstan) - a cynical, hard-boiled debut from the Kazakh director, already a box-office hit in his home country; Le Roi Soleil (No One Will Know) (dir. Vincent Maël Cardona, France) - a slick, high-concept collision of heist movie and slasher, centred on a winning lottery ticket and driven by the kind of greed that can only end badly;

(dir. Vincent Maël Cardona, France) - a slick, high-concept collision of heist movie and slasher, centred on a winning lottery ticket and driven by the kind of greed that can only end badly; Lionel (dir. Carlos Saiz, Spain) - an experiment on both sides of the lens: a road movie built around a script the cast never saw, yet one that arrives at a universal truth about fathers and sons;

(dir. Carlos Saiz, Spain) - an experiment on both sides of the lens: a road movie built around a script the cast never saw, yet one that arrives at a universal truth about fathers and sons; The Night is Fading Away (dir. Ezequiel Salinas, Ramiro Sonzini, Argentina) - a bittersweet love letter to cinema, in which a displaced projectionist takes a job as a night watchman at a cinema and gradually builds an unlikely community around old films;

(dir. Ezequiel Salinas, Ramiro Sonzini, Argentina) - a bittersweet love letter to cinema, in which a displaced projectionist takes a job as a night watchman at a cinema and gradually builds an unlikely community around old films; A Useful Ghost (dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, France) - anarchic and oddly tender, the film uses absurdism to ask serious questions about love and the wrongs we leave unaddressed;

(dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, France) - anarchic and oddly tender, the film uses absurdism to ask serious questions about love and the wrongs we leave unaddressed; Truly Naked (dir. Muriel d’Ansembourg, Netherlands) – the film makes nudity and sex matter-of-fact, then pivots to the harder question: whether shedding your clothes is the same as opening yourself up;

(dir. Muriel d’Ansembourg, Netherlands) – the film makes nudity and sex matter-of-fact, then pivots to the harder question: whether shedding your clothes is the same as opening yourself up; Our Father (dir. Goran Stankovic, Serbia) – the film examines the cult of a surrogate patriarch at a Serbian monastery for recovering addicts, and the difficulty of dismantling something that can’t be entirely condemned;

(dir. Goran Stankovic, Serbia) – the film examines the cult of a surrogate patriarch at a Serbian monastery for recovering addicts, and the difficulty of dismantling something that can’t be entirely condemned; The Red Hangar (dir. Juan Pablo Sallato, Chile) - a lean, pressure-cooker thriller about honour and duty during the Pinochet coup, remarkable for how much it achieves with limited means;

(dir. Juan Pablo Sallato, Chile) - a lean, pressure-cooker thriller about honour and duty during the Pinochet coup, remarkable for how much it achieves with limited means; Titanic Ocean (dir. Konstantina Kotzamani, Greece) – the film follows young women training to become professional mermaids in a world that never stops demanding reinvention.

Now in its fifth year as a dedicated competition within Transilvania IFF, the What’s Up, Doc? section brings together ten titles. Alongside straight-format films, this year’s selection takes in a coyote animation, a poetic hybrid, a model of investigative journalism, and a tongue-in-cheek B-movie series.

“For all their geographic range — from America to Morocco, Mexico to South Africa, the former Soviet Union to present-day Israel — the films in competition (eight of them debuts) keep returning to the same ground: love, the need for closeness, and above all, Truth. The place where differences dissolve and only human experience remains, in all its ambiguity,” said section curator Crăița Nanu.

The What’s Up Doc? films:

We Were Left Alone (dir. Adrián Canoura, Spain) - a son’s letter to his sailor father — formally unusual, repetitive by design, part experimental film and part immersive installation: love rendered through absence, forgiveness rendered through form;

(dir. Adrián Canoura, Spain) - a son’s letter to his sailor father — formally unusual, repetitive by design, part experimental film and part immersive installation: love rendered through absence, forgiveness rendered through form; Goodbye Sisters (dir. Alexander Murphy, France) - a film that manages to be both painterly and clear-eyed about family and fate;

(dir. Alexander Murphy, France) - a film that manages to be both painterly and clear-eyed about family and fate; Memory (dir. Vladlena Sandu, France) - a quietly astonishing walk through one child’s experience of the Soviet collapse and a family stretched between Chechnya and Crimea;

(dir. Vladlena Sandu, France) - a quietly astonishing walk through one child’s experience of the Soviet collapse and a family stretched between Chechnya and Crimea; Variations on a Theme (dir. Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar, South Africa) - a hybrid part poem, part excavation, set in South Africa, tracing how betrayal, buried under years of silence, continues to travel across generations;

(dir. Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar, South Africa) - a hybrid part poem, part excavation, set in South Africa, tracing how betrayal, buried under years of silence, continues to travel across generations; Bouchra (dir. Orian Yani Barki, Meriem Bennani, USA) - a coming-out story told with disarming honesty and transformed into a distinctive animated film;

(dir. Orian Yani Barki, Meriem Bennani, USA) - a coming-out story told with disarming honesty and transformed into a distinctive animated film; Motel Paraiso (dir. Jose Eduardo Castilla Ponce, Mexico) - takes an equally playful approach, casting a pair of eccentric grandparents as the unwitting stars of their own B-movie franchise, with warmth and genuine comic invention;

(dir. Jose Eduardo Castilla Ponce, Mexico) - takes an equally playful approach, casting a pair of eccentric grandparents as the unwitting stars of their own B-movie franchise, with warmth and genuine comic invention; Far From Maine (dir. Roy Cohen, France) - one of the most rigorous and genuinely open-handed arguments for peace in recent documentary cinema;

(dir. Roy Cohen, France) - one of the most rigorous and genuinely open-handed arguments for peace in recent documentary cinema; The Seoul Guardians (dir. Kim Jong-Woo, Kim Shin-Wan, Cho Chul-Young, South Korea) - a live-action reminder that democratic power is never more than one crowd’s determination;

(dir. Kim Jong-Woo, Kim Shin-Wan, Cho Chul-Young, South Korea) - a live-action reminder that democratic power is never more than one crowd’s determination; Of Mud And Blood (dir. Jean-Gabriel Leynaud, France) – a story of exploitation set in the Congo, with a Steinbeckian eye for the smallness of dreams against the large scale of abuse;

(dir. Jean-Gabriel Leynaud, France) – a story of exploitation set in the Congo, with a Steinbeckian eye for the smallness of dreams against the large scale of abuse; Hex (dir. Maja Holand, Norway) - the true story of three friends who vow to become famous as witches and a heavy metal band;

The Transilvania International Film Festival is organized by the Romanian Film Promotion Association and the Transilvania Film Festival Association.

TIFF organizers will grant the first Janovics Jenő Award during this year’s edition of the event. Created in memory of a pioneer of Transylvanian and European cinema, the Janovics Jenő Award recognises an individual who has shaped the film world through vision, a pioneering spirit, and the ability to open new roads in the industry.

The award will go to Polish film distributor, festival founder, producer, and champion of art cinema Roman Gutek. He created the first film ecosystem in the region, trained professionals, worked with influential directors like Michael Curtiz and Alexander Korda, connected local production to international networks, and demonstrated that cinema could become a genuine cultural industry in Romania.

“He put Cluj on the map of European cinema before most European cities were thinking that way,” the organizers said in a press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

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