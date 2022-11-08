Emil Boc, mayor of Cluj-Napoca, gave an insight on the construction of the newly announced EUR 1.5 million-worth park project earlier last week.

The new Parcul Observator (Observatory Park), located in the Zorilor district, will be complete in nine months excluding the wintertime, and boast an area of over 1.2 hectares, complete with a playground for kids, a recreation and fitness area, bike paths, and planned LED lighting system.

“As for the green dimension that the Cluj municipality has focused on in the implementation of infrastructure projects, over 180 trees and over 240 shrubs will be planted in the future park, in addition to the already existing ones. The irrigation system provided in the project will reduce maintenance costs and ensure the freshness of the vegetation during periods of drought,” the mayor promised.

The project itself was greenlit earlier back in December 2021 when mayor Boc won the lawsuit against the real estate developer Sile Pușcaș, the former owner of the space, who demanded EUR 60 million in compensation, as Știri de Cluj reported at the time.

Another one in the book, Parcul Observator isn’t the only green space that the ambitious mayor is working on this year as he aims to plant over 100,000 trees and expand 190 hectares of green spaces by 2030. Earlier this month as reported in this Romania Insider story, Boc signed the RON 2.7 million contract for the project of Bună Ziua Park, boasting over 10,7 hectares.

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)