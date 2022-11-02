Cluj Napoca

Greener Cluj: Local government approves new 10-hectare park project worth RON 2.7 mln

02 November 2022
Emil Boc, Cluj-Napoca's mayor, announced the project for the new "Bună Ziua Park," which will boast 10.7 hectares and is valued at over RON 2.7 million.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the mayor says that he’s signed the development contract and “the tender for the execution of the works is coming.”

“The objective of the municipality is to plant more than 100,000 trees and to create and expand more than 190 hectares of green spaces by 2030,” he explains.

Earlier in September, SC Punct Birou de Arhitectura SRL won the contest held by the local government and the Order of Architects in Romania (OAR) with the support of the Transilvania Territorial Branch to take the project further.

“The new park in the Cluj neighborhood with the same name will include places to relax for Cluj residents of all ages, playgrounds for children, bike-pedestrian lanes, multi-purpose space for events and cultural and civic activities,” mayor Boc says.

For the past few weeks, Cluj-Napoca City Hall has been adding numerous ambitious projects. In addition to the new green park, the local government got its greenlight from Bucharest for its long-awaited metropolitan belt project worth EUR 1.4 billion and announced a thermal rehabilitation project for public and private buildings and living spaces worth EUR 81 million.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)

