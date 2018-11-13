Western Romania city buys four public toilets of almost EUR 50,000 each

The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, has purchased four public toilets with EUR 191.498.

The toilets were purchased through a public auction, following a project submitted in the city’s participatory budgeting program.

The first of the four public toilets will be set up by the end of the year in the Mihai Viteazu Square, Mediafax reported.

The toilets can be used by people with disabilities, self-clean after every use, and signal when soap or cleaning supplies are over.

Works are currently underway to connect the areas where the other toilets will be placed to the utilities network.

There are currently eight public toilets in the city’s downtown area and in the neighborhoods, Hotnews.ro reported.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

[email protected]