Aircraft at Romania’s Cluj Airport start using sustainable aviation fuel supplied by OMV Petrom

Starting January 2025, aircraft at Cluj-Napoca International Airport can use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) provided by OMV Petrom, marking a significant step in reducing carbon emissions in air transport.

The planes taking off from Cluj Airport are fueled with a blend of 2% SAF, thereby reducing their environmental impact. Nearly 1,800 flights were operated in January and February using this fuel, covering all departures from the airport, according to OMV Petrom.

"SAF is produced from renewable raw materials such as used oils and animal fats, which are transformed using innovative technologies into fuels with properties similar to conventional jet fuel," explained Radu Căprău, a member of OMV Petrom's management board responsible for refining and marketing activities.

"At OMV Petrom, we have started construction on a EUR 750 million investment so that, starting in 2028, we can produce such fuels in Romania at the Petrobrazi refinery. We believe in Romania's potential to become a regional hub for such fuels," he added.

In turn, David Ciceo, General Director of Cluj International Airport, said: "Together with our supplier, OMV Petrom, we have managed to launch the process by which aircraft operating flights at Cluj International Airport will be fueled with sustainable aviation fuels. This is yet another important goal we have achieved in fulfilling our commitments to reduce carbon emissions and support less polluting air transport."

With nearly 3.3 million passengers in 2024, Cluj International Airport is the second largest airport in Romania. As part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, in addition to supplying sustainable aviation fuel, the airport has also purchased two electric de-icing/anti-icing vehicles and an electric bus for transporting passengers from the terminal to the aircraft.

The use of SAF is in line with the European Union's ReFuelEU Aviation regulation, which mandates a minimum 2% use of sustainable aviation fuel at EU airports starting January 2025, with gradual increases to 6% by 2030.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)