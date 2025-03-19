Cluj-Napoca airport considers issuing EUR 200-300 mln bonds to finance expansion

The local authorities in Cluj County, central Romania, are exploring the option of financing the expansion of the Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca through bonds issued at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The airport would reach an annual capacity of 20 million passengers per year from 1.5 million currently.

Alin Tişe, the president of the Cluj County Council, which supervises the airport, announced in a press conference on March 18 that he discussed with the airport director, who, in his turn, had a discussion with the director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on this topic, Economedia reported.

He also said that, in this way, the Cluj airport could attract EUR 200-300 million for infrastructure development and capacity increase, for civil engineering works and the extension of the runway.

Alin Tişe believes that this method would be successful, especially since the Cluj County Council also carried out an operation last year to issue county bonds through BVB, through which it managed to attract almost RON 70 million from the market in two or three days.

