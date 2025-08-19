Climb Again sports therapy hub for children with disabilities in Romania powered by green energy

The Climb Again Center in Nucșoara, Argeș County, Romania’s first facility dedicated entirely to therapy through sport and paralympic training for children and young people with disabilities, is now powered by renewable energy. The project was made possible through a partnership between the Romanian Association for Green Energy and Sustainable Development (AREVDD), part of Simtel Team, and ABB Romania.

Together, the two organizations have installed a photovoltaic power plant and an electric vehicle charging station, marking a significant step toward sustainability for the unique therapy and training hub.

The 15 kWp photovoltaic system, made up of 30 solar panels, will generate around 15.45 MWh of electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 7.25 tons per year, according to the center.

In addition, ABB has provided a 22 kW electric vehicle charging station, available both for the center’s own fleet and for the local community, helping promote green mobility in the region.

“Climb Again is proof that passion and perseverance can transform lives,” said Ana Nedea, president of AREVDD. “We are committed to supporting initiatives that combine technological and social benefits, and the center in Nucșoara will be a place where children and young people will have access to activities tailored to their needs, in an inclusive environment, nature-friendly, and connected to the future through electric mobility and energy efficiency.”

Founded by former Balkan climbing champion Claudiu Miu, the Climb Again Association has provided free climbing therapy sessions, physiotherapy, and psycho-emotional support for children with visual, hearing, and neuromotor disabilities since 2014.

The new center expands this mission, offering a 5,000-square-meter campus equipped with an adventure park, sports hall, climbing tower, adapted sports fields, and therapy rooms. Once fully complete in June 2026, it will host up to 100 children and young people annually, with four specialized camps each year.

The recently completed project, Claudiu Miu says, “is more than an investment in green energy – it is an investment in the future of children and young people with disabilities in Romania.”

(Photo source: Climb Again)