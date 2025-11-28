Alt.Real and RongoDesign named winners of Romania ClimAccelerator 2025

Alt.Real and RongoDesign have been named the winners of the 2025 Romania ClimAccelerator in the Seed Stage category, the organizers announced. The program is dedicated to supporting early-stage climate-focused startups.

This year’s accelerator selected 25 startups split between two tracks: 10 in the Pre-Seed Stage for early teams with a validated idea and 15 in the Seed Stage for companies with a working prototype.

The Seed Stage finalists presented their solutions during Demo Day on November 17 in front of an audience of investors, partners, and representatives of the local innovation ecosystem. In an exceptional decision, two winners were chosen.

Alt.Real is developing an integrated ecosystem aimed at speeding up the transition to green energy by combining digital tools, education, and technical expertise to support the adoption of safe and efficient solar systems in homes and SMEs. The startup aims to become a leader in decentralized energy communities where households, businesses, and institutions produce and exchange renewable energy locally.

RongoDesign creates sustainable materials from mycelium using agro-industrial waste to offer natural alternatives to plastic and polystyrene. The company also won the 2025 edition of the “Românii sunt Antreprenori” competition.

Startups were evaluated based on six criteria: problem definition, innovation, market potential, business model, team competencies, and expected social, economic and environmental impact.

Each winner received a place in the six-month Startup Impact Lab program, free access to Impact Hub Bucharest events, and an extended promotion package. They will also benefit from coworking space access, mentorship sessions, and priority entry to future accelerator programs.

The audience award went to Verde CBD Pharma, whose founder, Ciprian Boboia, presented prefabricated hempcrete panels designed to replace brick or concrete blocks in sustainable home construction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)