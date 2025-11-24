Four Romanian tech startups among the region's fastest-growing

Romanian Finqware (17th), Questo (18th), Footprints AI (21st), and Steepsoft AI (28th) are among the fastest-growing technology startups in the region, included in the main category of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2025 ranking. The ranking measures the growth rate between 2021 and 2024.

This year's ranking, now in its 26th edition, is dominated by players in the software field (31), followed by fintech (nine companies), media and entertainment (six companies), hardware (three companies), and healthcare (one company).

Finqware (EUR 0.857 million revenues in 2024) offers solutions for automating cash management, accounting, and reconciliation activities of companies' financial operations.

Questo (EUR 2.85 million) created a platform that allows real-world exploration of tourist attractions with the help of games made based on information related to the history and culture of each destination.

Footprints AI (EUR 2.87 million) is a company that developed a media retail platform based on artificial intelligence.

Steepsoft AI (EUR 1.7 million) develops customized artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that optimize performance and accuracy in various activities, such as predictive analysis or natural language processing.

Also, the local startup Licenseware was included in the "Companies to Watch" category, which brings together the fastest-growing companies between 2022 and 2024, but which do not yet meet the criteria to enter the main category of the Fast 50 top. The company, which is in 6th place, with a growth rate of 331%, offers solutions for software license management.

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)