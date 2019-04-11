British Clarke Energy takes over RO energy efficiency services firm from GED Capital

Spanish investment fund GED Capital has sold Romanian energy services company TEB Energy and its Greek subsidiary Genelco Power Systems to Clarke Energy, a UK-based multinational company specialized in the engineering, installation, and the maintenance of engine-based power plants.
TEB energy provides energy efficiency services, and ended the year 2018 with a turnover of more than RON 31 million (EUR 6.66 million) and a small loss of RON 0.3 mln (EUR 64,000).
Including its Greek subsidiary, TEB Energy employs 38 (30 in Romania and 8 in Greece) and operates a fleet of Jenbacher gas-powered engines with an installed capacity of 200 MW.
Clarke Energy, on the market since 1989, has over 1,200 employees and Jenbacher gas-powered engines with a production capacity of over 6.9 GW installed globally in 25 countries.
According to open sources quoted by Profit.ro, TEB Energy is still controlled by GED Capital (58.5%), Lebanese businessman Eid Michel (16.8%) and three other Romanian associates.
