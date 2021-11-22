RO president nominates again defense minister for PM position

President Klaus Iohannis nominated for a second time acting national defense minister Nicolae Ciucă as prime minister-designate, tasked with forming a Government.

Unlike the first time, when Ciucă was supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the nomination is now backed by a coalition made up of PNL, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), and the Hungarians’ Union (UDMR).

After the October 21 nomination, Ciucă attempted to gather support for a minority Government. He gave up on his mandate on November 2, one day before his Government was due to stand the Parliament’s vote, as the Liberals decided to attempt to form a majority to support the Government.

Ciucă was nominated after PM-designate Dacian Cioloș failed to get the Parliament’s support in October. Iohannis had to nominate a new PM when the Government of Florin Cîțu fell after a no-confidence motion introduced by the Social Democrats (PSD) and supported by PNL and UDMR’s former coalition partners USR, and by AUR.

A retired general, Ciucă was previously the Chief of General Staff, appointed by president Iohannis in 2015. He also served as head of the Romanian Land Forces. He served as an interim PM in 2020, after Ludovic Orban resigned from the job.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

