Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 13:30
Politics

Romania photo of the day: Parliament votes against Govt. proposed by PM-designate Ciolos

20 October 2021
The political crisis continues in Romania as prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, the leader of reformist party USR, failed to win parliamentary approval for his government. Most senators and deputies voted against the proposed cabinet on Wednesday, October 20. (Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Only 88 deputies and senators voted for the minority government proposed by Dacian Ciolos, and 184 voted against, according to Digi24. A minimum of 234 votes was required for the new government to be invested.

The outcome was somehow expected, as USR has only 80 representatives in the Parliament, and the other parties announced that they would not vote for the government of Dacian Ciolos.

President Klaus Iohannis is now expected to call the parliamentary parties to consultations once again, then make a new proposal for the prime minister seat.

Iohannis proposed Dacian Ciolos to form a government last week after the Liberal PM Florin Citu was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The nomination was somehow unexpected, as USR has little or no support in Parliament.

As expected, during the following days of consultations, USR’s former coalition partners, the Liberal Party (PNL) and ethnic Hungarians (UDMR), turned down the invitation to restore their past coalition under a cabinet headed by PM Dacian Ciolos or to vote for the minority government. PNL wants a government led by a Liberal, and the only name they put forward so far was that of dismissed prime minister Florin Citu.

At the same time, the Social Democrats (PSD) repeatedly said that they would not support the PM-designate.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

15 October 2021
Politics
RO Liberals to come up with own candidate after PM-designate Cioloș gives up
