Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 08:48
Politics

Leader of Romanian Liberal Party resigns after six months in office

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Florin Cîțu, the leader of Romania’s junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL), former prime minister and former minister of finance, resigned from his post on April 2, knowing that he would have been dismissed a day later otherwise.

“It was an exit of absolute elegance,” his colleague Rareș Bogdan - among his most vocal supporters six months earlier - explained.

The PNL leadership on April 3 summoned for April 10 a congress to elect a new leader. Cîțu’s gesture comes too late to have any political implications.

During his six-month mandate, he never actually led the party. “Yes, it is true; I have never been comfortable with this compromise with the Social Democrats,” he said during the press conference following his resignation, Adevarul reported.

President Klaus Iohannis appointed him at the top of PNL in August, replaced him as prime minister with Nicolae Ciuca in November and finally dictated what nobody imagined: a coalition with the “evil” PSD.

Florin Cîțu has accepted for four months, mumbling now and then, the marriage “arranged” by president Iohannis between the two parties that proved once again to operate based on the same principles.

President Iohannis hasn’t attended the brief meeting summoned in vain by once his protegee Florin Cîțu on a sunny afternoon of April. Neither his colleagues gave him the chance of the last explanation, a chat, or negotiation about Cîțu’s seat as Senate speaker.

Alone and abandoned like Liviu Dragnea after the final ruling issued by the High Court that sent him to jail in 2019, Florin Cîțu expressed disappointment in front of the journalists.

Unlike Liviu Dragnea, however, Florin Cîțu hasn’t survived the challenging position of running a party and still not being prime minister. Perhaps because he was never in control of the party.

Some assume (Iulian Anghel writing for Ziarul Financiar) that it was his haughtiness that finally put an end to his career. Perhaps - the haughtiness to presume that he led a party that he never led. In fact, that’s why his resignation has no major political impact.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 15:04
30 March 2022
Politics
Senate head Florin Citu says Ukraine’s president Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 08:48
Politics

Leader of Romanian Liberal Party resigns after six months in office

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Florin Cîțu, the leader of Romania’s junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL), former prime minister and former minister of finance, resigned from his post on April 2, knowing that he would have been dismissed a day later otherwise.

“It was an exit of absolute elegance,” his colleague Rareș Bogdan - among his most vocal supporters six months earlier - explained.

The PNL leadership on April 3 summoned for April 10 a congress to elect a new leader. Cîțu’s gesture comes too late to have any political implications.

During his six-month mandate, he never actually led the party. “Yes, it is true; I have never been comfortable with this compromise with the Social Democrats,” he said during the press conference following his resignation, Adevarul reported.

President Klaus Iohannis appointed him at the top of PNL in August, replaced him as prime minister with Nicolae Ciuca in November and finally dictated what nobody imagined: a coalition with the “evil” PSD.

Florin Cîțu has accepted for four months, mumbling now and then, the marriage “arranged” by president Iohannis between the two parties that proved once again to operate based on the same principles.

President Iohannis hasn’t attended the brief meeting summoned in vain by once his protegee Florin Cîțu on a sunny afternoon of April. Neither his colleagues gave him the chance of the last explanation, a chat, or negotiation about Cîțu’s seat as Senate speaker.

Alone and abandoned like Liviu Dragnea after the final ruling issued by the High Court that sent him to jail in 2019, Florin Cîțu expressed disappointment in front of the journalists.

Unlike Liviu Dragnea, however, Florin Cîțu hasn’t survived the challenging position of running a party and still not being prime minister. Perhaps because he was never in control of the party.

Some assume (Iulian Anghel writing for Ziarul Financiar) that it was his haughtiness that finally put an end to his career. Perhaps - the haughtiness to presume that he led a party that he never led. In fact, that’s why his resignation has no major political impact.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 15:04
30 March 2022
Politics
Senate head Florin Citu says Ukraine’s president Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2022
M&A
Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac sells Madrid Open for EUR 360 mln
01 April 2022
RI +
Chef and apprentice: How mentorship changed the life of two young men in Romania’s poorest region
31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania