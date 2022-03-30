Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Politics

Senate head Florin Citu says Ukraine’s president Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament

30 March 2022
Romanian Senate president Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, March 30, that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament. According to a message on Twitter, the event might take place next week.

“Important talk with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal: President Zelensky will give a speech to the Romanian Parliament. As President of the Romanian Senate, I will arrange for this to happen next week. Ukraine has my full support,” Florin Citu wrote on Twitter.

According to News.ro, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, the president of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, also said on Tuesday, March 29, that the president of Ukraine will address the Romanian Parliament, without mentioning a specific date.

(Photo source: Oleh Dubyna/Dreamstime.com)

